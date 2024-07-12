Mumbai: NIA Files Chargesheet Against ISIS Operatives Mohammed Zoheb Khan And Brother Shoeb Khan In Terror Module

ISIS terror accused zoheb khan |

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Mumbai, against Mohammed Zoheb Khan and Libya-based Mohammed Shoeb Khan. The duo has been named as key conspirators in a terror module linked to a global terror network operating in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra.

Mohammed Zoheb Khan was arrested by the NIA in February this year from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. During the investigation, the NIA discovered that the absconding accused Mohammed Shoeb Khan, based in Libya, is Zoheb's brother. Shoeb, currently a most-wanted terrorist in India, left the country several years ago to join ISIS in Libya but maintained contact with his brother Zoheb.

The investigation revealed that Zoheb Khan was also radicalized and allegedly involved in ISIS recruitment programs, maintaining contact with several ISIS sleeper cells in India. Following extensive searches across multiple locations, the NIA chargesheeted Zoheb and Shoeb Khan for their conspiracy to promote ISIS's anti-India agenda.

The chargesheet details how the brothers conspired to recruit vulnerable youth to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India. They pledged 'bayath' (pledge of allegiance) to the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS and devised plans to target various establishments and vital installation points. Zoheb had planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a series of terror attacks in India.

The investigation revealed that Zoheb’s ISIS handler had shared Telegram ID links with him for contacts known as Anas-Al-Hindi and Anan-Al-Hindi. The handler provided a code phrase, “Saman Chahiye,” which Zoheb used to request a pistol, ammunition, and a SIM card from the ISIS sleeper cell. Zoheb received a response assuring him that the consignment would be delivered soon. but the consignment was never received.

Additionally, Zoheb was allegedly found to be actively involved in developing a website to promote ISIS's extremist and violent ideology, aiming to attract youth worldwide into the ISIS fold. He created a WhatsApp group, adding over 50 youth from the Aurangabad area with the intent to radicalise and recruit them for ISIS activities in India.

The accused shared videos related to manufacturing explosives and fabricating IEDs. They prepared a detailed plan of action, including the planning, preparation, and execution of terror attacks at multiple locations in India and actions to be taken after the attacks. The NIA's investigation revealed that the accused conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos, culture, and democratic systems of governance