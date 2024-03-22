Mumbai: NIA Charge Sheets 3 In ISIS Terror Module Case

NIA | File photo

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three people in the ISIS Borivali-Padgha ISIS terror module case.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Arshad Warsi from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, are alleged to be involved in a conspiracy related to the recruitment, fabrication of explosives and IEDs and fundraising for a global terror organisation ISIS.

Promoting anti-India agenda

According to the NIA statement, all three accused were actively promoting the anti-India agenda of the prescribed terror outfit.

During its investigations into the case, NIA seized incriminating material related to the manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like ‘Voice of Hind’, ‘Rumiyah’, ‘Khilafat’, ‘Dabiq’ published by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The accused were found to be sharing digital files related to the fabrication of IEDs with their contacts. They were also found to be actively raising funds for their terror plans and designs for furtherance of the ISIS activities and promotion of its extremist and violent ideology.

The NIA investigations revealed that the accused had carried out acts preparatory to unleashing terrorist attacks, including recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation.

Accused Mohammed Ashraf had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused Saquib Nachan alias Amir-e-Hind. Ashraf had, in turn, given bayath to the other accused, as part of a bigger conspiracy to spread terror among the people. The accused had all conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance.