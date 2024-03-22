Major ISIS Terror Conspiracy Exposed: NIA Chargesheets 3 In Delhi-Padgha Module Case 

Going all out to dismantle the ISIS network in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted three persons engaged in conspiracy, involving recruitment, fabrication of explosives and IEDs, and fund-raising for the global terror organisation through its Borivali-Padgha module.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf of Allahabad /Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Mohammed Arshad Warsi of Dehradun (Uttarakhand) and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam of Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), were actively involved in promoting the anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit.

During its investigations into the Borivali-Padgha ISIS Terror module case (NIA RC-29/2023/NIA/DLI), the agency had seized incriminating material related to manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like ‘Voice of Hind’, ‘Rumiyah’, ‘Khilafat’, ‘Dabiq’ published by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Investigations had revealed that they had been sharing digital files related to fabrication of IEDs with their contacts. They were also found to be actively raising funds for their terror plans and designs for furtherance of the ISIS activities and promotion of its extremist and violent ideology.

NIA investigations had further revealed that the accused had carried out acts preparatory to unleashing of terrorist attacks, including recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation. Accused Mohammed Ashraf had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused Saquib Nachan @ Amir-e-Hind. Ashraf had, in turn, given bayath to the other accused, as part of a bigger conspiracy to spread terror among the people. The accused had all conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance.

The chargesheet, filed today before NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, has exposed international linkages and involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS /IS. Charges against the accused have been framed under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. The case was registered by the NIA on 6th November 2023 against Shahnawaz Alam and others in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities on the directions of their ISIS handlers.

NIA has been investigating the various ISIS modules active in the country with the intent to dismantle the nefarious terror networks.