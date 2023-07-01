Mumbai: NGOs Collects 378kg E-waste, Raises Awareness for Correct Disposal | FPJ

Mumbai: To ensure that e-waste from the business district area of Nariman Point is disposed of in a scientific manner, the Nariman Point Association and the Clean Mumbai Foundation collected a total of 378kg of waste. E-waste is any electrical or electronic equipment that has been discarded.

The association also plans to designate a separate bin in one of the buildings to ensure that in future all e-waste is disposed of separately and members inculcate a habit of segregating it.

Members sensitised about hazards of treating e-waste like regular waste

The waste collection was done after informing the offices in the 30-odd member buildings of the hazards of treating e-waste like regular waste. “Our collection was very good, considering it was the first time. A van went to each of the buildings for collection. We had approached the chairman and secretary of all the member and non-member societies in the Nariman Point area a fortnight ago and they agreed to instruct their respective managers to send a circular to all occupants. The e-waste was given to a government approved organisation that is qualified to deal with it,” said Kunti Oza, chairperson of Clean Mumbai Foundation, who initiated the idea with the Nariman Point Association.

Association secretary Ramesh Gupta said, “The concept of e-waste is different. There are side-effects if it’s not handled or dealt with properly. We first informed and made sure our members were aware. We got a good response.”

E-waste problems

Association members said that on any given day when the battery of an air-conditioner remote became useless and was to be thrown, they “presumed” that it mostly went to the garbage bin like any dry waste. “E-waste is a problem and we all know that. Batteries leak and they pose a risk. If they enter a landfill, it can spoil the soil. If it is discarded into a waterbody it pollutes it and can affect fish or marine life. Hence it is important that we treat it appropriately. Being a business district area, e-waste generation is higher and we felt this initiative was required,” said Parag Udani, honorary secretary of Mittal Chambers Society in Nariman Point.

Members said that measures will be taken so that habits can be inculcated to segregate e-waste on a daily basis. “We will install a black bin for e-waste; we were told that black is the colour for this. The Clean Mumbai Foundation will help us with stickers. The pictorial representation will aid in awareness about the issue,” said Udani.