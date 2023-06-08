 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Solid Waste Management Gets E-tempos To Collect Dry Waste
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Solid Waste Management Gets E-tempos To Collect Dry Waste

The civic body received the two e-tempo under the CSR activity from Richard Company, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nerul Sea Side Charitable Trust.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is known for taking innovative sanitation steps especially for the cleanliness of the city. It has recently launched two e-tempos to transport dry waste in Nerul and Belapur ward.

The civic body received the two e-tempo under the CSR activity from Richard Company, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Nerul Sea Side Charitable Trust.

The municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar praised for setting up a shed for women garbage collectors of Stri Mukti Sangathan and making available two e-tempos for transporting construction and dry waste.

Earlier, in order to achieve the zero-waste goal, the civic body implemented Zero Waste Slum Model, in 5 slums in an experiment. The initiative has become popular at the national level. 

