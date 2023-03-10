Mumbai: BMC to introduce e-rickshaw to collect solid waste from Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd, Govandi

File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will introduce e-rickshaw to collect solid waste from Shivaji Nagar, Mankhurd, Govandi area.

Waste will be collected round the clock

A tender has been invited by M east ward to procure six such rickshaws. The waste will be collected round the clock from narrow lanes and community bins in these areas.

The BMC uses mini-tempos to collect waste on small roads in slum areas. But it was found that the mini-tempos cannot reach on narrow lanes in some of the areas of M east ward. So the civic body decided to use electric rickshaws that can move easily through narrow lanes and also collect waste from community bins.

"We will be first procuring six rickshaws for the six areas in Shivaji Nagar. The waste will be collected round the clock and then transferred to the compactors. If we find that the e-rickshaws are turning helpful to clear the waste from narrow lanes, We will increase the number of vehicles and will further use it in other areas of M east such as Govandi, Mankhurd, Deonar," said the civic official.

Cost of each e-rickshaw is ₹5 lakh and can collect 450 kg of waste

The cost of each e-rickshaw is ₹5 lakh and can collect 450 kg of waste. After studying the needs of the areas the M east ward has prepared a schedule from which area and when the e-rickshaw will collect the waste. A contractor will be responsible for the maintenance of the rickshaw and will hire the driver. The BMC uses small closed vehicles, mini- large and bulk compactors to collect waste.

The BMC has prepared a 'Vision 2030' to improve waste management in the city. The draft will work as an action plan for the next 10 years to make Mumbai the cleanest global city. Accordingly, the civic body is trying different methods to achieve zero garbage.