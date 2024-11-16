Mumbai: NGO Launches 'Together For Every Child' Campaign To Raise Awareness Against Child Abuse Among MMR's 25,000 Children

SNEHA's 'Together For Every Child' campaign aims to educate 25,000 children across Mumbai Metropolitan Region on child abuse prevention and health awareness | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of its celebration for Children’s Day, Society for Nutrition, Education and Health Action (SNEHA) has launched an awareness campaign titled Together For Every Child. Through this campaign, the NGO will be raising awareness among several communities across Mumbai with regards to children’s health and prevention of sexual abuse.

The NGO is conducting awareness sessions across several local schools communities at bus depots and through auto rickshaws. With the help of this campaign and its ongoing programs, the NGO aims to benefit more than 25,000 children across Mumbai by the end of 2025.

As part of the campaign, the NGO has partnered with local schools in Dharavi, Kalwa, Kandivali, Mankhurd, Govandi, Wadala, Mumbra . At these schools the NGO will be screening a short film titled ‘Komal’ and conducting awareness sessions on child sexual abuse. The short film will also be screened in Dharavi, Kalwa, Kandivali, Mankhurd, Govandi, Wadala, Mumbra in presence of parents and children.

The NGO will be conducting awareness sessions through auto rickshaws at Kalwa and bus depots at Dharavi. The NGO is also conducting awareness sessions for children in Kandivali with officials from the Women and Child Development Department of Maharashtra. SNEHA is also planning to conduct street plays in local markets and door-to-door campaigns to reach community members.

Neeta Karandikar from SNEHA said, “In recent times, we have witnessed a rise in the number of cases of sexual assault against children being reported. It is crucial to involve different stakeholders like parents, schools, police, community gatekeepers, Anganwadi staff and definitely the children themselves to raise awareness, redress the cases and build safer communities for our children. It takes the whole society to come together to build a safety network.”