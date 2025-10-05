 Mumbai Police Bans Sky Lanterns For 30 Days Ahead Of Festive Season
Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Representation Image | ANI

Mumbai: In view of public safety and security during the upcoming festive season, the Mumbai Police Commissionerate has imposed a 30-day ban on the sale, storage, and use of flying lanterns (sky lanterns) across the city. The order will remain in force from October 12 to November 10.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan issued the order, stating that the release of sky lanterns poses a significant fire hazard and could endanger public safety and peace. Such lanterns often get entangled in electric wires, building rooftops, or vehicles, potentially causing fires or accidents.

Authorities also warned that anti-social elements might misuse these lanterns to divert attention or create disturbances. To prevent such risks, the police have prohibited the launch, sale, or storage of flying lanterns in any part of Mumbai.

Violators of this order will face punitive legal action. The Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly and safe Diwali by avoiding the use of such lanterns.

