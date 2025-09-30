Mumbai NGO Brings Durga Puja Festivities To Tribal Villages In Gadchiroli

A Mumbai-based trust is giving tribal villages in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district an experience of Durga Puja celebrations. The Miam Charitable Trust, founded in 2022 in Mumbai, said that the festival, supported by donors, is part of its cultural, educational, and de-addiction campaigns in the remote region of eastern Maharashtra.

Cultural Highlights Bring Communities Together

Social worker Nitu Joshi, founder of Miam Charitable Trust, said it is the first time the Durga Puja festival is being celebrated on such a large scale in the region, bringing together people of diverse backgrounds. A highlight of the celebration was Sindoor Khela, a traditional Bengali Durga Puja ritual in which women participate, bringing a unique cultural experience for the tribals.

Children Participate in Educational and Anti-Addiction Activities

The event witnessed participation from children who recited poems centered on pledges to give up alcohol and drugs. A fair was organized where children were treated to magic shows and cultural performances.

Boosting Education and Digital Access

During the celebrations, Joshi announced that, in an initiative to boost formal education in the area, computers will be donated to students on the final day of Navratri. Miam Charitable Trust is running a sustained anti-addiction campaign, educating children and youth about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encouraging them to choose a healthier path.

Supporting Tribal Communities Amid Challenges

In a district that experiences Naxal violence and economic backwardness, the efforts of Miam Charitable Trust, with support from corporate groups, have introduced programs for tribal children and youth. Initiatives range from supporting orphans and assisting students preparing for competitive exams to distributing free books among children of farmers and tribal communities. The NGO has also been actively working in water conservation, tree plantation, and animal husbandry support.