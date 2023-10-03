Mumbai News: Woman Strips In Front Of Mantralaya To Protest IO’s High-Handedness | File

Mumbai: A woman tried to strip in front of Mantralaya on Monday to protest against an electricity connection matter. She was arrested and taken to Marine Drive police station. The woman, aged 36 years, is a resident of Sanpada in Navi Mumbai.

In 2017, she had staged a protest at Maharashtra State Electricity Company office regarding connection of her house and an First Information Report (FIR) was registered against her.

She told the police on Monday that the investigating officer in that matter is mentally harassing her and pressuring her to transfer the property in his name. The woman has demanded that the case be heard in a fast track court.

During her protest on Monday, she was carrying a banner that accused the government of atrocities against Dalit and Muslim women. The police unsuccessfully tried to counsel her against the ‘strip protest’. The woman said if the police let her go, she would come back to continue her protest until the Chief Minister meets her. She also threatened selfimmolation and was arrested to prevent an untoward incident.

