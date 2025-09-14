Mumbai News: Woman Mastermind Of Drug Racket Using Porters Arrested Under MCOCA | Representative Image

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra Unit, arrested 26-year-old Kayanat Shaikh, the alleged mastermind of a drug supply racket that discreetly used porter services for deliveries. She was traced and arrested from her sister’s residence in Dahisar, where she had been hiding after the earlier arrest of her nephew, Adnan Shaikh.

Links to Gang Leader Jamir Boka

Police believe Kayanat’s arrest will help them close in on absconding gang leader Jameer Ahmed Ansari, alias Jamir Boka, who is suspected of running the syndicate.

Porter Services Misused

Investigations revealed that Kayanat and Adnan were operating a network that used porters to deliver small packets of MD (mephedrone), ensuring movements looked routine and escaped suspicion. Once the drugs arrived from Jamir, Adnan and other peddlers distributed them across various parts of Mumbai.

Husband Already in Jail

Further probe showed that Kayanat’s husband, Jabbar Qureshi, a Byculla resident, was arrested months ago with 500 grams of MD and is currently in jail. After his arrest, Kayanat allegedly took charge of his narcotics operations, expanding the racket with Adnan’s help.

Racket Worth Crores

The syndicate first came to light after Adnan’s arrest, during which police seized drugs worth nearly ₹2 crore. His interrogation led investigators to Kayanat.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

The Bandra ANC unit had earlier registered a case under Sections 8(c) and 22(c) of the NDPS Act, 1985, seizing 766 grams of MD. Investigations confirmed that Jamir Boka and his associates were running a structured drug syndicate across the city.

MCOCA Invoked for the First Time in Narcotics Case

With approval from senior authorities, police added provisions of Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2), and 3(4) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), marking the first time Mumbai Police has invoked MCOCA in a narcotics-related case.

Arrest Operation

Acting on a tip-off, ANC officers tracked Kayanat to Dahisar and arrested her on September 15, 2025. She was produced before court the same day and remanded to police custody.

Other Key Arrests

Along with her, Adnan Aamir Shaikh, 24, is also facing charges under both NDPS and MCOCA.

Investigation Underway

The operation is being spearheaded by Senior Police Inspector Sudhir Hiralekar and his Bandra ANC team, who are now focused on nabbing absconding ringleader Jamir Boka.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/