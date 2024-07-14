 Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore At CSMIA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore At CSMIA

The examination of the suspicious material from the drug testing kit revealed it to be 4273 grams of flowering or or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore | FPJ

The Airport Customs officials on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old woman travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai with alleged possession of 4273 grams of flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant valued at Rs 1.95 crores in the illicit market. The woman has told Customs officials during inquiry that she agreed to smuggle the narcotics as she was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of this smuggling.

Read Also
Bizarre! Rats Consume 10 Kg Marijuana Seized By Police In Dhanbad, Jharkhand
article-image

According to the Customs sources, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, one passenger namely F.J. Khan was intercepted on the basis of specific intelligence that she might be carrying some narcotic substance covered under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, concealed in her baggage which arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Sunday from Bangkok to Mumbai.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Watch: Marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; two held
article-image

At the CSMI Airport, her personal and baggage checks were carried out and her trolley bag was found stuffed with clothes, some personal belongings and 09 packets containing greenish coloured substance was found concealed inside food items and toy boxes. The examination of the said material from the drug testing kit revealed it to be 4273 grams of flowering or or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant. Khan was then served with summons and directed her to appear before the Customs officer on Sunday, sources said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore At CSMIA

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Dacoit Gang Leader From Hingoli After 16 Years

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Nab Dacoit Gang Leader From Hingoli After 16 Years

VIDEO: 15 Injured As Truck Overturns After Colliding With Cars Near Kasara Ghat On Mumbai-Nashik...

VIDEO: 15 Injured As Truck Overturns After Colliding With Cars Near Kasara Ghat On Mumbai-Nashik...

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: License Of Bar Which Illegally Sold Beer To Mihir Shah Suspended

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: License Of Bar Which Illegally Sold Beer To Mihir Shah Suspended

Mumbai Police Arrests Andhra YouTuber, Businessman For Entering Anant-Radhika Wedding Venue Without...

Mumbai Police Arrests Andhra YouTuber, Businessman For Entering Anant-Radhika Wedding Venue Without...