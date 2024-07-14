Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai News: Woman Held By Airport Customs With Marijuana Worth ₹1.95 Crore | FPJ

The Airport Customs officials on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old woman travelling from Bangkok to Mumbai with alleged possession of 4273 grams of flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant valued at Rs 1.95 crores in the illicit market. The woman has told Customs officials during inquiry that she agreed to smuggle the narcotics as she was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of this smuggling.

According to the Customs sources, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, one passenger namely F.J. Khan was intercepted on the basis of specific intelligence that she might be carrying some narcotic substance covered under Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, concealed in her baggage which arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai on Sunday from Bangkok to Mumbai.

At the CSMI Airport, her personal and baggage checks were carried out and her trolley bag was found stuffed with clothes, some personal belongings and 09 packets containing greenish coloured substance was found concealed inside food items and toy boxes. The examination of the said material from the drug testing kit revealed it to be 4273 grams of flowering or or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant. Khan was then served with summons and directed her to appear before the Customs officer on Sunday, sources said.