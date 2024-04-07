Bizarre! Rats Consume 10 Kg Marijuana Seized By Police In Dhanbad, Jharkhand

Representational photo |

In a bizarre incident, rats consumed about 10 kg of marijuana that was seized by police in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. The revelation came after the Rajganj Police Station recently informed the court about that rodents were behind the consumption of the seized marijuana, previously seized as evidence.

Over the course of six years, when the 10 kg of marijuana was seized on December 14, 2018, the rats managed devour the drug, according to the Rajganj Police Station. At the time, the police had confiscated the drug from from accused Shambhu Prasad Agrawal and his son. Both were apprehended in connection with the case.

Read Also Mumbai: Customs Nab Goa Man for Marijuana Smuggling At Airport

While appearing before Chief District and Sessions Judge Ram Sharma on Saturday, investigator Jayaprakash Prasad said that the seized drugs had been consumed by rats.

The investigation into this matter has been ongoing, with the court awaiting the testimony of the investigator. Despite previous directives from the court to present the seized drug as evidence, Investigator Jayaprakash Prasad failed to do so during his appearance. Public Prosecutor Avdhesh Kumar, citing an application submitted by the officer-in-charge, explained to the court that the drugs stored in the police station's storeroom had been completely destroyed by rats. As a result, he was unable to present them in court. A complaint has been lodged at the Rajganj Police Station regarding this bizarre occurrence.