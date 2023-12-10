Mumbai: Customs Nab Goa Man for Marijuana Smuggling At Airport | Freepik

The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch of Airport Special Cargo Customs in Mumbai have arrested a Goa-based man who was allegedly involved in importing the fruiting tops of plant products purported to be marijuana.

Details of operation

According to sources, the Customs on December 2 received information on an import consignment containing lowering or fruiting tops of plant product purported to be ganja/marijuana. Thereafter, one parcel having a consignee address of Arambol, Goa was intercepted and examined on December 4 which resulted in the recovery and seizure of the fruiting tops totally weighing 204g approximately.

In order to apprehend the offender, a dummy parcel has been created for controlled delivery. The team of Customs officers then departed for Goa. On December 7, one person came to the Arambol post office and identified himself as Golbaev Andrei and asked for the said parcel, but he could not collect the parcel due to the lack of cash. On December 9, Andrei came again to collect the parcel. The team of Customs officers then apprehended the man.

Accused used fake identity to receive parcel

“However, the officers after apprehending Andrei, checked his phone and observed he had some photos of passports in his phone having different numbers and the same photo. On being questioned, the accused agreed that he used a fake identity to receive the said parcel. The said person further informed that his real name is Aleksei Naumov,” said a Customs official.

During interrogation, Naumov stated that one person named Doc Ziggy sent him a fake passport of Golbaev Andrei having his photo affixed on it to receive the parcel. Andrei had been involved in similar crimes in the past also. Naumov was produced before a local court in Goa where his transit remand was sought and was brought to Mumbai.

“Naumov said that he had received Rs20,000 for collecting the parcel,” the official said.