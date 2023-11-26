Mumbai: 61-Year-Old Borivali Resident Arrested For Importing 7857 gm Ganja; Customs Probe Uncovers Network Of Marijuana Trade | Freepik

The Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB), Import of the Customs department on Saturday arrested a 61-year-old Borivali resident for allegedly importing 7857 grams of cannabis plant. The agency is now probing from where the consignment was imported and about the persons who were to receive the consignment.

Details of Probe



According to the Customs, on the regular course of examination one import consignment was examined on 17 and 18 November by the officers of Import Shed, Airport Cargo Customs (ACC), Mumbai; which resulted into the recovery of a total of 7857gms of flowering or fruiting tops of the cannabis plant purported to be Ganja/Marijuana. The same was seized under the provisions of the NDPS Act.



On November 18, the statement of the suspect, who is associated with the customs clearing agency and two others were recorded by the Customs. Simultaneously, on the same day, search was undertaken at the office of the customs clearing agency and at the delivery address provided by the importer.

Investigation discloses involvement of more people

According to the officials, it was revealed that the accused failed to do the KYC verification of the documents of the importer and also to ascertain the genuineness of the importer. The said facts state that the accused is involved in the import of the contraband and have contravened the provisions of the NDPS Act. Investigations carried out so far discloses involvement of other persons in the import, purchase and sale of marijuana.