Palghar: MBVV Cops Nab 3 Nigerian Peddlers With Drugs Worth ₹55 Lakh In Nallasopara

In a late-night operation on Saturday, a team from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police apprehended three Nigerian nationals who were found to be in possession of drugs, including 554 grams of mephedrone (MD) and 2.6 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) in Nallasopara. The collective value of the contraband is pegged at Rs.55.92 lakh.

Details of operation that nabbed the peddlers

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Tulinj police station, under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar, laid a trap and rounded up the suspects from the terrace of a building in the Pragati Nagar area of Nallasopara (east) at around 3 am. The information proved to be accurate, as upon frisking, the trio identified as Onyekosi Chibuzo Daklane (38), Nwaobasi Chibueze (38), and Onye Ikenna Bennth (36) were found to be in possession of the drugs. The police also recovered a packing machine and plastic pouches, revealing their involvement in active drug peddling.

Apart from verifying their documents, including passports and visas, to ascertain the authenticity of their stay in the country, the police are scanning their activities and antecedents to find out if they have any criminal cases registered against them in the past. An offense under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered at the Tulinj police station against the trio, who have been remanded to police custody till November 30 after they were produced before the court.

More Nigerians caught in similar case

Meanwhile, in another case, two more Nigerian nationals, including a woman living in the Pragati Nagar area, were arrested under section 65-E of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act after they were found to be in possession of liquor worth more than Rs.60,000. Further investigations were underway.