Mumbai: Duo Held With Brown Sugar Worth ₹3.90 Lakh From Nallasopara

The crime branch unit (zone III) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested two notorious drug peddlers who were found to be in possession of 39 grams of brown sugar late on Thursday night. Acting on a tip-off provided by an informant, the crime branch unit led by police inspector- Pramod Badhaakh arrested the accused duo identified as-Aamir Jaffar Khan (35) and Haresh Manoj Patel (29) from the Manvelpada area of Nallasopara at around 10:35 pm on Thursday.

Upon frisking, the Khan and Patel were found to be in possession of 22 grams and 17 grams of brown sugar respectively. The collective value of the seized contraband is pegged at more than 3.90 lakh.

The duo are habitual offenders

While investigations were on to ascertain the source of the contraband, an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody. The duo are habitual offenders with various cases including drug consumption registered against them at the local police station.

