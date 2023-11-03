Mumbai News: 2 Students Booked For Paper Leak In Siddharth College |

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police have booked two students of Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics in south Mumbai on charges of paper leak. The complainant, assistant professor Sumedh Mane, said that TY BCom’s fifth-semester exam was being held when he found one student, Ansh Sanda, using a mobile phone, which had a question paper of the same day and answers to objective questions in WhatsApp.

Mane said that the watermark number on the question paper found in the examinee’s phone was not of his exam centre but of another. A police officer said that Sanda’s friend Suraj had sent a WhatsApp message to him at 9.37am which is why the latter has also been made an accused in the case.

