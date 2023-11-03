Mumbai News: 58-Year-Old Woman Dies In Activa-Truck Collision In Goregaon | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 58-year-old pillion rider died after the Activa scooter driven by her son collided with a truck in Goregaon East on Tuesday. A case has been registered against the truck driver, Kamran Khan, 29, for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The victim, Supriya Ghag, a homemaker from Majaswadi in Jogeshwari, was travelling with her son Swapnil to Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon where they own a vada pav shop. They were headed towards the Western Express Highway, when the truck approached from the right side at high speed and collided with the two wheeler. Ghag fell off and sustained serious head and ear injuries. She was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari where she was pronounced dead.