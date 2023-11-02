Mumbai News: Andheri Police Nab Man For Unlicensed Pistol & Live Cartridges Possession

Representational photo |

The MIDC police have apprehended an individual for being in possession of a weapon. The police seized a pistol and five live cartridges from the accused. The accused was identified as Abdul Shaikh (42) from Jogeshwari East. The arrest took place on Wednesday.

According to the police, Police Inspector Yash Palwe of the MIDC police station, received the information from a reliable source that an individual would be carrying a weapon within the Jurisdiction of Nirmal Nagar. Acting on this tip-off, the police set up a trap near Poonam Nagar, BMC School, Andheri East, and arrested the accused around 1.55 a.m.

Police seize 5 live cartridges

Upon the inspection, the police discovered a pistol and five live cartridges in his possession without a license. During the investigation, it was revealed that his named was Abdul Shaikh (42), and he had 10 cases filed against him in various police stations. The police filed a case against him under sections 3 (possession of firearms), and 25 (carries any prohibited arms) of the arms Act along with section 135 (disobeys an order) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The arrest operation was carried out by Police Inspector Yash Palwe under the guidance of Satish Gaikwad, Senior Police Inspector of MIDC police station, and Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone -10.

