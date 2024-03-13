Mumbai News: 'Will Reverse Decision To Convert Mahalaxmi Racecourse Into Theme Park,' Says Aaditya Thackeray

Mahalaxmi race course | File photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that his party was confident of forming the next government and, once in power, it would reverse the decision of the Shinde-Fadnavis administration to convert the Mahalaxmi racecourse into a theme park.

In a series of posts on the social media site ‘X’, Aaditya called the government’s decision a “brazen land grab” and warned that “after the racecourse, the builder friend of the illegal CM [Eknath Shinde] will target the Willingdon [Sports] Club, CCI [Cricket Club of India] and more open spaces”. The former environment minister said there was no clarity on the proposed rehabilitation of the informal homes / settlement in one corner of the racecourse. The government “will want to bring in their favourite builder for an SRA scheme on the racecourse”, he said.

Speaking of the land grab of racecourse by the bjp sponsored regime, some points still remain:



1) No clarity on the proposed rehabilitation of the informal homes/ settlement in one corner of the racecourse. My knowledge of the Mindhe regime says, they will want to bring in their… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 12, 2024

Aaditya criticises the decision to build an underground car park at the racecourse

Aaditya criticised the decision to build an underground car park at the racecourse, “when we have made provisions for an underground car park at the Coastal Road. This is only a way to give work to the CM (contractor mantri’s) contractor. Result: we will have 4 years of digging, racecourse closures and terrible AQI”.

“Most funnily, the BJP-sponsored regime is showing the 96 hectares of green open space that we have provisioned on the Coastal Road as connected to this. Thank god they haven’t shown the Arabian Sea as the water body to their theme park!” Aaditya added.