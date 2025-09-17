Mumbai News: Water Stock At Seven Lakes Nears Full Capacity At 99%; No Cuts Planned Says BMC

Overflowing lakes push Mumbai’s water stock close to full capacity; BMC confirms no water cuts this year | Shefali Parab Pandit

Mumbai: Consistent and heavy rainfall over the past several days in the catchment areas of Mumbai’s seven lakes has boosted the city’s water reserves. As of Tuesday, the collective water stock has reached 98.82% of total capacity, amounting to 14.30 lakh million litres (ML) the highest level recorded in the past three years.

Three Lakes Overflowing, Others Nearing Full Capacity

The lakes Modak Sagar, Tulsi, and Vihar have already started overflowing for the second time, while the remaining lakes, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, and Bhatsa, are on the verge of reaching full capacity.

---

Mumbai requires a minimum of 14.47 lakh ML of combined lake stock by October 1 to ensure uninterrupted water supply throughout the year. With over two weeks still to go and further rainfall expected, officials are optimistic about meeting and likely exceeding this target.

Comparison With Previous Years

As of the same date last year, the total water stock across Mumbai's seven lakes stood at 14.28 lakh ML, or 98.71% of total capacity. In 2023, the levels were slightly lower at 14.03 lakh ML, or 96.98%.

Given the current surplus and the continued favorable weather forecast, the BMC has ruled out any possibility of water cuts until the next monsoon season.

"This year’s rainfall has improved our lake levels. With a few more showers, we will comfortably surpass the required threshold for the year,” a civic official stated.

