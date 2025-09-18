 Mira Bhayandar: Wockhardt Hospitals Successfully Remove Multiple Large Bladder Stones Using Advanced Laser Technology
Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: Wockhardt Hospitals Successfully Remove Multiple Large Bladder Stones Using Advanced Laser Technology | File Pic

Mira-Bhayandar: In a rare and challenging case, doctors at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, successfully removed multiple large bladder stones from a 55-year-old patient using advanced laser lithotripsy.

About The Case

The patient, who had a history of diabetes and hypertension, had been suffering for months from urinary problems including interrupted urination, frequent urges, and recurrent infections. Tests revealed multiple vesical calculi — each nearly 3 cm in size, comparable to golf balls. Such large and multiple stones, doctors said, posed a serious threat of kidney damage, repeated infections, and worsening urinary obstruction.

Faced with the severity of the condition, the patient was advised surgery. After discussing the risks and options, he opted for laser lithotripsy — a minimally invasive technique that uses laser energy to break stones into smaller fragments for removal, offering faster recovery and less pain than open surgery.

article-image

The procedure was led by Dr. Ashutosh Baghel, Consultant Urologist, Andrologist & Renal Transplant Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road. Using laser-based endoscopic methods, the surgical team successfully fragmented and removed all the stones. The patient is now recovering well and has reported significant relief from urinary symptoms.

“This case was particularly challenging because of the unusually large size and number of stones,” Dr. Baghel said. “In most cases, bladder stones are small and singular. Here, each was around 3 cm. Patients with diabetes and hypertension are more vulnerable to infections, so timely intervention was critical. With advanced laser technology, we could treat the condition safely and effectively.”

Hospital officials said the case demonstrates both the skill of the urology team and the role of modern laser techniques in treating complex urological disorders.

