Thane Traffic Police Imposes Night-Time Ban On Heavy Vehicles From Sept 18 To Oct 2 | Check Details

Thane: To ease traffic congestion during peak hours, the Thane Traffic Police have restricted the movement of heavy vehicles on Godbunder Road from September 18 to October 2. During this period, heavy vehicles will be allowed to enter only between 12:00 at night the 6:00 am. The decision was taken by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent jams across roads under the Thane Police Commissionerate.

Kopari Traffic Sub-Division Entry Closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming to Thane city from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai via Anand Nagar Check Naka are being 'closed' at Anand Nagar Check Naka within the limits of Kopri Traffic Sub-Division.

Kasarvadavali Traffic Sub-Division Entry Closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming from Gujarat towards Ghodbunder Road are being 'closed' at Chinchoti Naka.

Kalwa Traffic Sub-Division Entry Closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming from Mumbai, Virar, Vasai towards Ghodbunder Road are being 'closed' near Fountain Hotel.

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming towards Kalwa via Vitawa Zakat Naka on Belapur Thane Road are being "closed" at Patni Chowk within the limits of Navi Mumbai.

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming towards Kalwa from Retibedar on Panvel Thane Road are being "closed" at Parsik Circle.

Mumbra Traffic Sub-Division Entry Closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming towards Thane from Shilphata (Mumbra Traffic Sub-Division) via Mahape Navi Mumbai are being "closed" at Shilphata.

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming from Taloja Navi Mumbai via Dahisar Mori to Kalyan Phata (Mumbra Traffic Sub-Division) towards Kalyan and Thane are being 'closed' at Dahisar Mori.

Narpoli Traffic Sub-Division entry closed

All types of heavy vehicles from Gujarat via Chichonti Naka within the limits of Narpoli Traffic Division are being 'closed' at Chinchoti Naka.

Bhiwandi Traffic Sub-Division entry closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming towards Bhiwandi city via Nadinaka on Wada Road are being 'closed' at Parol Phata (Nadinaka).

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming to Bhiwandi city via Vadpa check post are being 'closed' at Dhamangaon, Jamboli Pipeline Naka and Chavindra Naka.

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming to Bhiwandi city from Ranjanoli Chowk are being 'closed' at Ranjanoli Naka.

Kongaon Traffic Sub-Division Entry Closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming to Mumbai from Nashik are being 'closed' at Basuri Hotel (Saravaligaon).

Kalyan Traffic Sub-Division Entry Closed

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming from Bapgaon via Gandhari to go from Nashik Highway to Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Uran, Navasheva are being 'Entry Closed' at Talvali Chowki within Padgha Police Station limits in Thane Rural limits.

All heavy vehicles (10-wheeler trucks and above) coming from Murbad towards Kalyan via Shahad Bridge are being 'Entry Closed' at Maharal Zakat Naka.