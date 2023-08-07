Mumbai News: UTS App Faces Server Issues, Leaves Commuters Frustrated

UTS App | File Photo

Mumbai: In a frustrating morning for commuters, the Unreserved Ticketing through Bank mode, UPI, and QR mode on UTS App and ATVMs faced a debilitating outage from 07:00 to 10:30 am on Monday. The disruption, attributed to a server problem related to the payment mode, left passengers unable to purchase tickets using digital payment methods during the peak travel hours.

According to WR (Western Railway), unreserved ticketing through Bank mode/UPI/QR mode on Ticket windows/Automatic ticket vending machines was not functioning due to a technical glitch in the payment gateway from 07:00 to 10:30 pm. However, an official mentioned that the UTS App and windows ticketing system were operational. Yet, due to a technical glitch in the payment gateway, automatic ticket vending machines were not operational in the morning.

Consequently, numerous travelers experienced inconvenience and delays, further exacerbating the already challenging task of commuting. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the technical glitch and are working to resolve the issue to prevent any future occurrences.

