Mumbaikars turn smarter in ticketing; over 6 lakh passengers booked railway ticket through UTS APP | File Photo

Mumbaikars are finally moving towards the mobile application for booking local train tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) App. Recently, the Western Railway (WR) has seen a drastic rise in booking through the UTS App.

“This mode of ticketing has become a hit amongst rail passengers with more and more people switching to mobile apps. The total tickets sold through the mobile app has increased substantially during the period from April–November in the current financial year 2022-23,” said an officer of WR adding that the UTS App is one such app which helps passengers book tickets easily on the move avoiding queues at the ticket counters saving crucial 10-15 minutes.

“WR recorded 16% growth in the sale of tickets through the UTS App on the mobile during the current FY up to November 2022 in comparison to the pre-Covid period (April–November 2019)," said the spokesperson of WR.

According to a WR official, during April–November 2022, nearly 6.39 lakh passengers booked their tickets through UTS garnering revenue to the tune of Rs 75.35 crore, which is 24% more as compared to the corresponding pre-COVID period which was Rs 60.81 crore.

Features of UTS App | FPJ

It is worth mentioning that the UTS App was disabled due to COVID–19 pandemic, from the start of the lockdown in March 2020 till October 2021. With the resumption of this app, passengers have once again started patronising it, due to its multifarious benefits.

Recently, Railways have modified the distance restriction for booking tickets through UTS. For non-suburban sections, a uniform distance restriction for booking tickets throughUTShas been enhanced from the existing 5km and fixed as 20 km for all Zonal railways.

In the case of the suburban section, a uniform distance restriction for booking tickets through UTS App has been enhanced from the existing 2km and fixed as 5km for all Zonal railways concerned. This will facilitate passengers residing in faraway locations from railway stations to book tickets from the convenience of their homes. There is also the benefit of getting a 3% bonus on R-Wallet recharge.