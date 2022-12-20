Thane: Ticketless passenger slashes Central Railway TC in Ambivali, flees

The TC who was attacked | FPJ

A passenger without a valid ticket attacked and injured a Central Railway ticket-checker when the latter confronted him as he was escaping at Ambivali railway station on Monday.

Senior ticket-checker Sunil Kumar Gupta was on duty at 9am when he spotted a passenger whom he suspected of travelling without a ticket. When Mr Gupta approached him, the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed him. Mr Gupta, who sustained a cut on his neck, was rushed to a private hospital at Ambivali and then to the Kalyan railway hospital.

An offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code by the Kalyan Government Railway Police who have formed a special team to nab the assailant.

The Assistant Commercial Manager (Ticket Checking) rushed to Kalyan Railway hospital to enquire about Mr Gupta's well-being and also met senior officials of GRP, Kalyan.

Passenger manhandled TC at Dombivli

Earlier on Friday, another ticket checking staff was manhandled by a commuter at Dombivli station. CR ticket checker Varsha Tayde, spotted a woman passenger travelling in first class with a second class ticket. The passenger refused to pay even after the checker prepared the receipt for the fine. A heated argument ensued which turned ugly when the passenger tried to snatch the receipt from the ticket checker’s hand.