Mumbai News: Unidentified Caller Threatens Police Of 26/11-Like Terrorist Attack

An unidentified person called Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room on Thursday and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack.

“The caller threatened if the Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return home, the attack will take place,” police said.

Haider is a Pakistani national who entered India illegally with her four children to be with her lover, whom she met through an online game (PUBG).

The caller said that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it. The police said the call is being traced and further investigation has been taken up.

From January to June this year, Mumbai Police received a total of 23 such threatening calls. Some people have also been arrested and in some cases, the calls were made by some mentally challenged people.

