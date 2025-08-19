 Maharashtra Govt Allocates ₹17.97 Crore To Promote Solapur–Mumbai & Solapur–Pune Air Travel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt Allocates ₹17.97 Crore To Promote Solapur–Mumbai & Solapur–Pune Air Travel

Maharashtra Govt Allocates ₹17.97 Crore To Promote Solapur–Mumbai & Solapur–Pune Air Travel

The decision, recently approved by the state cabinet, the order of which was issued on Monday, says the state will bear 100 per cent cost as the VGF for the air travel.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: To promote air travel from Solapur to Mumbai and Solapur to Pune, the state government will spend Rs 17.97 crore as the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) during the current year.

About The Decision

The decision, recently approved by the state cabinet, the order of which was issued on Monday, says the state will bear 100 per cent cost as the VGF for the air travel. The Solapur airport has been one of the airports, along with eight others in the state, that have been included in the Regional Connectivity Plan (RCG) by the central government in 2016.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Mithi River Breaches Danger Mark, Triggers Panic & Evacuations In Low-Lying Areas
article-image

Incentives for the airport operator have been a part of the RCS for which the state government pays 20 per cent VGF to the Union government. Though the airports of Nanded, Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg are currently operated under the RCS, for Solapur, it is still to be implemented.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe

The company that will receive the VGF from the state government is Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Star Air), and the amount will be Rs 3240 per seat. The 100 per cent VGF will be discontinued once the Solapur airport is covered under the RCS, says the GR.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...