Mumbai News: Two Held For Allegedly Raping 19-Year-Old College Student At BARC Quarters In Chembur

Representational image |

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old college student was allegedly raped by two men in a flat at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) quarters at Postal Colony in Chembur.

According to the Chembur police, the incident occurred between 10 pm and 12.30 a.m. in the intervening night of November 15-16.

The victim, who lives in Bhoisar in Palghar district with her mother and sister, usually visits and stays with her father who works at the BARC. Almost a year ago, her father was allotted a flat in one of the buildings in the complex which is situated opposite Maa Municipal Hospital. The first accused Ajit Kumar Yadav (26) lived in a nearby flat. His father is also a BARC staffer.

Victim knew the accused

The police said Yadav and the victim knew each other. On the day of the horrific incident, Yadav had invited his friend, Prabhakar Yadav (30), a Govandi resident, over to his place. Ajit Yadav's family had gone out and hence he called his friend over to his flat, the police said.

"After some time, the victim came to Ajit Yadav's place to borrow some ingredient for cooking. Ajit then offered her bottle of Sprite, which was spiked. After a few sips, the victim fell unconscious. Both the men then took turns to rape her. When she regained consciousness around 12:30 am, she realised that she has been raped and ran to her flat. She then informed some of her close friends staying in the building about the brutal incident," said a police official.

Police obtain samples of spiked cold-drink from accused's house

The victim, a commerce-student, gave her statement to the police on November 16, subsequently a first information report (FIR) was registered against the two accused. Both were arrested by the police on the same day. After the arrests, they were presented in court where they were remanded to police custody till November 20. Meanwhile, police have obtained samples of the spiked cold-drink from the accused's house, which has been sent to the forensic department for examination. The victim's medical examination report is yet to arrive, which will be later added to the chargesheet as evidence, confirmed the police.

The two accused, who are students, have been charged with offences, including section 376 (rape), 376 (d) (gang rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (common intent) among others of the Indian Penal Code.