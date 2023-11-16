 Mumbai News: Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Female Doctor
Vishal Singh, November 16, 2023
In a disturbing incident, a 38-year-old man, identified as Varun Sachdev, has been apprehended by the Gamdevi police on charges of raping and blackmailing a female doctor. The victim, who initially met Sachdev through a badminton club in the Taddev area, lodged a complaint detailing a harrowing sequence of events.

According to the Gamdevi police, the female doctor, facing domestic issues and not residing with her husband at the time, claimed that Sachdev befriended her under the pretext of discussing her marital problems. Subsequently, during a meeting, Sachdev allegedly administered an intoxicating drink, rendering her unconscious, and sexually assaulted her.

Following the assault, Sachdev extorted money from the victim, threatening to make explicit pictures and videos of her public if she did not comply. The complainant disclosed that during a rendezvous at a Marine Drive club, Sachdev drugged her drink and later accompanied her to her residence, where the assault occurred. The victim stated that she succumbed to Sachdev's demand for money out of fear and stigma, initially paying ₹3.33 lakh.

As the accused's financial demands escalated, the female doctor, unable to endure the extortion any longer, reported the matter to the Gamdevi police. Authorities have arrested Sachdev under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (Sexual assault), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 560 (Provisions of punishment for committing the offense of criminal intimidation), and 384 (Extortion). The victim's courageous stand has shed light on a distressing case of abuse and manipulation, emphasizing the need for swift legal action against such heinous crimes.

