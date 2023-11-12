Mumbai Crime: 8 Booked For Rioting & Attempted Murder After Early Morning Clash In Ghatkopar | Representational Image

A clash erupted between two groups early on Sunday morning in the Asalpha Village area in Ghatkopar, leading the police to book at least eight individuals on charges of rioting and attempted murder.

The deadly assault according to the complainant

The complainant, 22-year-old Rahul Singh, informed the police that he and his brother Yuvraj, also known as Shiva Singh, had been assaulted by the accused group a few months ago over a motorcycle damage dispute. The Singh brothers had previously filed a complaint against the group at the Ghatkopar police station.

On Sunday at 12:15, while Rahul was returning home, he witnessed his brother and his brother’s friend in a confrontation with a man named Avinash Gaikwad, 24.

Rahul reported to the police that it was four against one, with Avinash being the lone fighter in this altercation. Observing Gaikwad injured and blood flowing from his head, Rahul assisted him in reaching the hospital for treatment.

The are assaulted again

As they were heading towards the hospital, Gaikwad made a call and narrated the incident. Within a couple of minutes, seven individuals arrived armed with weapons, including a chopper, bamboo sticks, and iron rods. Gaikwad allegedly instructed them to “kill” Rahul and his brother, and the group attacked Rahul with the chopper and rods.

Rahul stated, “When some passersby tried to come ahead to help me, they told them that they were the ‘bhai’ (goons) of the area and if they came forward, they would also be killed. So, nobody helped me. I tried to attack them, but I was one against many and I was bleeding. I tried running but eventually, I collapsed on the ground. Some of my friends came to me after some time, and took me to Rajawadi Hospital.”

Several sections slapped against the miscreants

The accused, including Gaikwad, Ajay Dhumal, Bhavesh Gade, Kartik Sonkamble, and four other unidentified individuals, are charged under sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (armed with deadly weapons), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

