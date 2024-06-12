 Mumbai News: Truck Driver Dies In Accident On Eastern Express Highway Near Tagore Nagar
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 09:13 AM IST
article-image

A truck driver was killed instantly in a collision while overtaking other vehicles on the Eastern Express Highway near Tagore Nagar.

The incident occurred 500 meters ahead of the Godrej Company highway towards Thane.

According to reports, the truck was loaded with iron rods. In the collision, a rod pierced through the driver's body.

The accident occurred at 4:30 AM, and as of 7:00 AM, the pierced iron rods have not been removed from the body.

Local police and disaster management are on the scene.

More details are awaited.

