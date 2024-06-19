 Mumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested

Mumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested

All six have been booked for unlawful assembly, assault on a public servant, and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested |

Three police officers, including a female officer, were physically assaulted by a group of people during a scuffle at a Mulund crematorium on Sunday. The group had gathered for the final rites of Nepal-based man Pappu Singh when the fight broke out.

According to the Mulund police, they were alerted by the control room about the commotion near Mulund Smashanbhumi on RP Road. Officers Sambhaji Jadhav, Dinkar Kunwar, and a female officer (whose identity has been withheld) arrived at the scene and found two groups fighting with bamboo sticks.

Read Also
Doda Terror Attack Update: J&K Police Releases Sketch Of 4 Terrorists Involved In Firings; ₹20...
article-image

Kunwar, who registered the FIR, said the police tried to calm the situation but were instead attacked, resulting in serious injuries to the officers. Six men from the group were detained and brought to the police station. “Many ran away when they saw others being put inside the police jeep,” Kunwar said. The police later performed Singh’s final rites.

Read Also
Police Under Attack: Bhopal Records Six Incidents Of Assault On Cops In A Month, Four Incidents...
article-image

The arrested men, all Nepal nationals working in Mumbai as watchmen, drivers, etc., are Dinesh Thalari, 41, Navraj Thakur, 29, Abhishek Thalari, 24, Sachin Das, 33, Sunil Thalari, 45, and Rahul Pariyaar, 22.

All six have been booked for unlawful assembly, assault on a public servant, and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested

Mumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested

Civil Society Groups Initiate Work For Maharashtra Assembly Elections; To Focus On Voter Enrolment

Civil Society Groups Initiate Work For Maharashtra Assembly Elections; To Focus On Voter Enrolment

'Sole Target, Assembly Constituency': Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare During Statewide Tour

'Sole Target, Assembly Constituency': Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare During Statewide Tour

RTE Admissions: 'Can’t Keep Admission Of Kids In A Limbo,' Says Bombay HC

RTE Admissions: 'Can’t Keep Admission Of Kids In A Limbo,' Says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Here's A Glimpse Of CSMIA's Cargo Handling Team Ensuring Your Electronics Reach You Safely

Mumbai: Here's A Glimpse Of CSMIA's Cargo Handling Team Ensuring Your Electronics Reach You Safely