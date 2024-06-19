Mumbai News: Three Cops Attacked In Mulund, Six Arrested |

Three police officers, including a female officer, were physically assaulted by a group of people during a scuffle at a Mulund crematorium on Sunday. The group had gathered for the final rites of Nepal-based man Pappu Singh when the fight broke out.

According to the Mulund police, they were alerted by the control room about the commotion near Mulund Smashanbhumi on RP Road. Officers Sambhaji Jadhav, Dinkar Kunwar, and a female officer (whose identity has been withheld) arrived at the scene and found two groups fighting with bamboo sticks.

Kunwar, who registered the FIR, said the police tried to calm the situation but were instead attacked, resulting in serious injuries to the officers. Six men from the group were detained and brought to the police station. “Many ran away when they saw others being put inside the police jeep,” Kunwar said. The police later performed Singh’s final rites.

The arrested men, all Nepal nationals working in Mumbai as watchmen, drivers, etc., are Dinesh Thalari, 41, Navraj Thakur, 29, Abhishek Thalari, 24, Sachin Das, 33, Sunil Thalari, 45, and Rahul Pariyaar, 22.

All six have been booked for unlawful assembly, assault on a public servant, and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.