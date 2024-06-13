Doda Terror Attack Update: J&K Police Releases Sketch Of 4 Terrorists Involved In Firings; ₹20 Lakh Reward Announced

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district and announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their arrest.

On Tuesday terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday resulting in injuries to seven security personnel, including a policeman.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police has released sketches of four terrorists who are believed to be in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh and carrying out terror-related activities," a police spokesperson said.

A cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information about each of the terrorists has also been announced, he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police appeals to the people to provide information about the presence and movement of these terrorists.

Reward Announced For Information Against Terrorist

On Tuesday night, police released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him.

About The Terrorist Attack At Doda

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.