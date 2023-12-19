Mumbai News: Technical Glitches Temporarily Halt Automated Storage & Retrieval Stems At Western Railway's Lower Parel Workshop

File Image

Mumbai: In a setback for Western Railway's premier Carriage Repair Workshop at Lower Parel, technical glitches have disrupted the functioning of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS). The computer-based system, vital for the efficient overhauling of passenger coaches, is currently under restoration.

A WR official stated, "Work to restore the AS/RS is underway. Meanwhile, manual operations have been initiated to ensure the uninterrupted maintenance and repair of train coaches."

The Lower Parel Workshop

The Lower Parel workshop specializes in the periodic overhauling of broad gauge coaching coaches, playing a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and safety of the railway's mainline passenger fleet.

"AS/RS is known for its ability to swiftly retrieve and store items in predefined locations, expediting the repair and overhaul processes. The disruption raises challenges as manual operations take precedence while technicians work towards rectifying the technical issues" said a workers union leader.

Repair work is underway

"The workshop's AS/RS is pivotal in managing high-volume loads efficiently, emphasizing accuracy and speed in the complex task of maintaining and repairing train coaches" he said .

However WR assured that efforts are being made to swiftly restore the automated systems, ensuring the workshop returns to its full operational capacity soon.