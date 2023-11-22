Mumbai News: WR Announces 20-Day Block From Nov 27 To Launch Girder On Gokhale Bridge

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has announced a crucial 20-day block schedule starting from November 27, temporarily suspending several train services. The primary objective is to facilitate the launching of a girder for the Gokhale bridge under construction, connecting SV Road and Western Express Highway at Andheri.

Girder Launch For South Carriageway

Following the successful launch of the north carriageway girder in October, the focus now shifts to launching the south carriageway girder. Spanning an impressive 90m, this girder will become the city's second-largest railway bridge girder. The assembly, pushing and launching processes will take place at a height of 25m.

Each girder, weighing approximately 1,300 tonnes, will be lifted and launched using a specially designed crane. The Gokhale bridge, constructed in 1975, is undergoing a comprehensive reconstruction estimated at Rs 90 crore. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aims to partially open the bridge in February 2024, following delays in meeting the initial November 2023 deadline.

Reconstruction Timeline Of Gokhale Bridge

The WR initiated the bridge's demolition in December 2022, completing the task in four months. The closure in November 2022 was carried out after a Bombay IIT report suggested for a complete reconstruction of the structure.

The Gokhale Bridge's history is marred by a collapse incident that took place in July 2018. A part of the bridge that collapsed was found broken due to corrosion and overload, with the additional load exceeding the designed capacity by 44.4 per cent. The reconstruction efforts prioritise safety, ensuring a robust and reliable structure to serve the commuting needs of Mumbai.

Residents Seek CM Shinde's Intervention

Local residents recently sought Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's intervention in the matter citing that that the opening of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge has been delayed several times. The move comes to ensure timely completion of the bridge construction.

Dhaval Shah, President of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association said, “At the time when the bridge was shut, we had requested to construct it with the help of the Indian Army who had built the foot over bridge in Parel in record time. Our fear has come true with the fourth extension of the deadline for the opening of Gokhale bridge. We suspect the new deadline will also get extended, so we want the chief minister to intervene.”