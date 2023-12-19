Mumbai: Western Railway's 'Coolie No 1' Initiative Enhances Skills & Services Of Licenced Sahayaks For Better Passenger Experience

FPJ

In an initiative by Western Railway’s Mumbai Division, aiming to mutually benefit Licensed Sahayaks and esteemed passengers, initiative named “Coolie No. 1” has been started. According to a Western Railway, Licensed Sahayaks play an integral part in the railway system in India and add an important value in the overall train travel experience of long-distance passengers.

The initiative was launched as a pilot experiment at Surat Station, by Ganesh Jadhav, Commercial Inspector (CMI), Surat on 11th October which is coincidently the birth date of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan who played the role of a Rail Sahayak in his iconic 1983 film “Coolie”. Since the successful pilot experiment at Surat station, the initiative has now expanded to include Licensed Sahayaks at Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus Stations.

'Sahayaks play integral part'

"Licensed Sahayaks play an integral part in the railway system in India and add an important value in the overall train travel experience of long-distance passengers" said an official addting that the initiative focuses on imparting crucial skills such as fire fighting, emergency response (CPR), passenger and luggage safety, and personality development for Licensed Sahayaks.

The Mumbai Central division of Western Railway has over 600 coolies . These individuals will receive comprehensive training to enhance their skills and capabilities gradually.

Initiative to provide many upsides

According to Western Railway, the newly launched “Coolie No 1” initiative by the Mumbai Division in its due course attempts to achieve several key points such as imparting training on fire fighting, emergency response like Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), passenger and luggage safety, personality development of Sahayaks and enabling positive interaction with customers, better responsiveness to the needs of passengers, adherence to fair and behavioural norms set by the Railways, Digital Inclusion like imparting awareness about Digital Payments, maintaining biometric data of Licensed Sahayaks and engage them into Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyaan by creating awareness to keep station and premises clean and participation in cleaning activities.

"Under this initiative, a survey is conducted where willing passengers are requested to fill out a feedback form after utilising the services of a Licensed Sahayak. The feedback form fills in details such as Buckle No. Rating, Service, etc. of the Sahayak, among other details. Based on the data collected from these feedback forms, one Sahayak is selected and certified as 'Coolie No. 1 of the Month,'" said an official of Western Railway.

Additionally, in the event of any negative remarks, the administration issues a warning or takes corrective action as well. Mumbai Division plans to carry out multiple voluntary training programs and counselling sessions for Licensed Sahayaks to make the travel and interaction experience of passengers better.

Photo caption: Views of passengers filling the feedback forms after utilising the service of Licensed Sahayak at the station.