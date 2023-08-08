Mumbai News: Stranded Near Sea, 130-Year-Old Turtle Dies

130-year-old tutrle | FPJ

Mumbai: Despite the best efforts of the Mumbai police, fire brigade and animal rescue expert, a 130-year-old turtle could not survive. After getting an alert about the five-feet-long reptile stranded near the sea, the Marine Drive police informed the fire brigade. A team rushed to the spot and evacuated the turtle while a crowd gathered at the spot. It was taken to the police station where a forest officer declared that the creature had died.

The Marine Drive police alerted the Mumbai Fire Brigade about a trapped turtle amidst the rocks in the sea off Marine Drive. Fire Brigade officer Naik, from Nariman Point, and his team arrived at the scene at precisely 5:15 pm. They successfully extracted the five-foot tall turtle that was ensnared among the stones in the sea. The appearance of this sizable turtle drew a crowd of onlookers at Marine Drive.

In light of the gathering crowd, a police officer, along with animal enthusiast Sandeep Shah, organized the safe transport of the turtle to the Marine Drive police station via a van.

130-Year-Old Turtle

A forest officer was summoned to examine the turtle, who determined that it had passed away. As per the forest officer's assessment, the turtle's age was estimated to be around 130 years.

Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul of the Marine Drive Police stated that the forest officer has taken custody of the turtle for further proceedings.

