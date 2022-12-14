Mumbai: Rare turtle species worth Rs3 lakh rescued

Acting on a tip-off, the cops arrested a 33-year-old man as he was about to sell the tortoises |

Mumbai: The MHB police have arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly trying to sell 20 star back turtles worth more than Rs3 lakh. Found in the southern part of India, these tortoises are part of a rare species and believed to bring prosperity.

According to the police, they received a tip-off that the rare species were being brought for sale within the MHB Colony police station limits. After laying a trap, the suspect was arrested from Ganpat Patil Nagar, New Link Road, Borivali West. He has been identified as Nadeem Shujauddin Shaikh, a Mira Road resident.

“The turtles have a value of Rs3.5 lakh in the illegal market where these reptiles are sold. The suspect has been arrested and the source through which he obtained these turtles is under investigation. The turtles are in a healthy condition and have been handed over to the forest department,” said Senior Inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, MHB Colony police station.

A case has been registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.