Mumbai News: Special Court Acquits PSI In 2019 Bribery Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: The special court corruption cases has acquitted Shyam Hari Ayare, who was posted as police sub inspector at Kherwadi police station, booked in February 2019, for demanding bribe to not take action against the complainant against whom a case was registered in the said police station.

Judge Notes Lack of Evidence

Ayare was acquitted by the special judge observing that, “The prosecution has to prove the demand of bribe by accused for not taking any action against the informant. PW2 (complainant) did not support the case of prosecution for verification of demand and acceptance of bribe amount. He did not identify the accused. Therefore, in absence of evidence of proof of demand and acceptance, the prosecution could not establish the charge leveled against accused.”

Complainant’s Allegations of Bribe Demand

As per the prosecution case, the complainant had received a call from Kherwadi police station on February 7, 2019 at around 6 pm, asking him to come to the police station as a complaint was received against him. He reached the police station and met Ayare. The complainant claimed that Ayare threatened to arrest him and that he would not get bail before 90 days.

Claim of Rs 50,000 Bribe and ACB Trap

The complainant alleged that when he asked Ayare what was the complaint he did not reveal anything and took him to another room and demanded Rs 50,000. The complainant claimed that he gave Rs 10,000 on February 12, 2019 and asked him that he would give the rest of the amount afterwards.

As he did not want to pay, the complainant filed a case of corruption with the anti-corruption Bureau. Ayare was caught red handed accepting the bribe amount.

Acquittal Despite ACB Action

The court found no evidence against Ayare and acquitted him. However, after being caught in the case, Ayare was suspended. While he was suspended he was also booked in connection with a murder case registered with the Ghatkoper police station in June 2019.

