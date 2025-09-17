Mumbai News: Special CBI Court Convicts Former INS Angre Commander And Coaching Class Owner In 2010 Naval Exam Paper Leak Case

Special CBI court convicts ex-INS Angre commander and coaching class owner in 2010 naval exam paper leak case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special CBI court has on Tuesday convicted former commander of INS Angre and an owner of a coaching class in connection with the case registered in 2010, for having leaked the question papers for the examination for the post of stenographers and Lower Division Clerk (LDC).

Sentence Suspended, Bail Granted

The two convicted are - Rambir Rawat, owner of the Manasa International and Ramesh Chand Mange Ram Saini (Sainee), former commander at INS Angre. The two were sentenced to three years imprisonment with fine of Rs 50,000. The sentence was however suspended, and they were released on bail for the two to challenge the verdict.

CBI Raids Lodge, Seizes Incriminating Documents

It is alleged that CBI had officers had received information that, Rambir, along with one Hoshiar Rawat with the help of Ramchandra Naik, an administration officer and other officials from the Naval headquarters, Mumbai had conspired to rig the examination for the post of LDC with the Indian Navy, wherein they leaked the question paper and candidates were being tutored at a Lodge.

Raid Conducted in September 2010

Based on the information the premises of the lodge was raided on the intervening night of September 25, 2010 and September 26, 2010. During the raid officials recovered incriminating documents, including the question papers, answers noted by the candidates, cash and other documents.

Irregularities in Exam Paper Setting and Printing

After the announcement was made for the recruitment for the post of stenographers and LDCs, a board was set up for conducting examination for recruitment of. The board was headed by Saini and included Naik, along with two other members.

The members had contributed the questions, but the final paper was set by Saini, without taking the other members into confidence, the investigation had revealed.

Further it was alleged that at the behest of Naik, the contract of printing the papers was given to M/s. Atharva Consultancy & Allied Services, Pune, without calling quotations.

Paper Leaked Through Printing Firm

The CBI had claimed that the printing of the paper was done in the presence of Naik and Saini. It is alleged that the question paper was allegedly leaked to Ranbir by the owner of the Atharva consultancy, Vikas Thakur.

Thakur passed away before he was arrested in the case. It is alleged that Naik had received Rs 11.52 lakhs from Ranbir for leaking the papers. The amount was allegedly used by him to buy a flat in Kharghar.

CBI Books Multiple Accused

CBI had in the case booked Naik, Ranbir, Hoshiar, D. Srinivasa Murthy, Saini and Kuldeep Singh. The special CBI prosecutor Sandeep Singh had in all 66 witnesses to prove the case. The special CBI judge Amit Kharkar had convicted only Ranbir and Saini and acquitted all the other accused.

Court’s Observations on Conviction and Acquittal

The court while holding Ranbir and Saini guilty of offence held that the question paper found in the Manasa Academy owned by Ranbir, is the same question paper, which was set by Saini.

It was further noted that the printed papers were all throughout, in custody of Saini. Meanwhile, the court acquitted Naik, observing that he had just accompanied Saini and played no other role.

