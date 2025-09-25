Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire Inside Tunnel Leading To Massive Traffic Jam

Mumbai: A car fire inside the southbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road on Thursday morning brought vehicular movement to a grinding halt, triggering long traffic snarls during peak rush hour. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed temporarily as thick smoke filled the tunnel, forcing traffic police to divert vehicles to adjoining routes.

A car catches fire inside the south bound tunnel on coastal road. Traffic diverted at Haji Ali and at the worli connector.#mumbai #coastalroad #fire #FPJ pic.twitter.com/PddZjALYra — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 25, 2025

Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire

A video that surfaced online captured the exact moment when the white Maruti Suzuki Dzire, marked with a yellow strip suggesting it was a tourist cab, caught fire while moving inside the tunnel. The clip shows the engine area suddenly engulfed in flames, with smoke spreading across the enclosed stretch. Though the precise cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

According to Mumbai Traffic Police, the incident occurred near the Tardeo section of the Coastal Road around morning office hours. “Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) southbound and northbound due to a car fire,” the department posted in its first update on X. As a safety measure, both carriageways were immediately blocked to prevent further risk to motorists.

Traffic Movement Is Stop At Costal Road (Tardeo) South Bound And North Bound Due To Car Fire

#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 25, 2025

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and entered through the Breach Candy exit, which was later sealed off to other vehicles. Firefighters managed to control the blaze swiftly, ensuring it did not spread to nearby cars or cause structural damage to the tunnel.

The closure led to chaos for commuters, with long queues of vehicles stretching several kilometres. Motorists stuck on the road shared images and videos on social media, with one user writing, “Looks like some trouble in the Coastal Road tunnel. Vehicles turning back from the tunnel.” Another described the scene as a “massive accident” due to the complete shutdown.

Car catches fire inside southbound tunnel on Coastal Road. Traffic diverted at Haji Ali and Worli Connector. Motorists urged to plan routes accordingly. #fire #costal #road #mumbai pic.twitter.com/sWLISgnvOP — Imtiyaz shaikh (@Imtiyaztimes) September 25, 2025

वाहतूक सुरळीत सुरू झाली आहे. Now Traffic Is Clear. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 25, 2025

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Latest Update

By mid-morning, authorities confirmed that the fire had been doused and traffic flow restored. “Now traffic is clear,” Mumbai Traffic Police said in a follow-up update, noting that vehicles were moving through the tunnel, though at a slower pace due to residual congestion.

