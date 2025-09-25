 Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire Inside Tunnel Leading To Massive Traffic Jam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Coastal Road Fire: Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire Inside Tunnel Leading To Massive Traffic Jam

Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire Inside Tunnel Leading To Massive Traffic Jam

A video that surfaced online captured the exact moment when the white Maruti Suzuki Dzire, marked with a yellow strip suggesting it was a tourist cab, caught fire while moving inside the tunnel. The clip shows the engine area suddenly engulfed in flames, with smoke spreading across the enclosed stretch.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A car fire inside the southbound tunnel of the Mumbai Coastal Road on Thursday morning brought vehicular movement to a grinding halt, triggering long traffic snarls during peak rush hour. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed temporarily as thick smoke filled the tunnel, forcing traffic police to divert vehicles to adjoining routes.

Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire

A video that surfaced online captured the exact moment when the white Maruti Suzuki Dzire, marked with a yellow strip suggesting it was a tourist cab, caught fire while moving inside the tunnel. The clip shows the engine area suddenly engulfed in flames, with smoke spreading across the enclosed stretch. Though the precise cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road Opened For Traffic After Shutdown Due To Car Fire Inside Tunnel
article-image

According to Mumbai Traffic Police, the incident occurred near the Tardeo section of the Coastal Road around morning office hours. “Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) southbound and northbound due to a car fire,” the department posted in its first update on X. As a safety measure, both carriageways were immediately blocked to prevent further risk to motorists.

FPJ Shorts
LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out
LinkedIn Updates Privacy Rules: Microsoft Can Use Your Data For AI And Ads From November 3 - Here's How to Opt Out
GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here
GATE Registration 2026: Last Date Extended To September 28; Check Exam Dates Here
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO
'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today
'Tamil Nadu Excels In Education': CM MK Stalin & Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Preside Over Key Education Event Today

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and entered through the Breach Candy exit, which was later sealed off to other vehicles. Firefighters managed to control the blaze swiftly, ensuring it did not spread to nearby cars or cause structural damage to the tunnel.

Read Also
Mumbai Coastal Road Blocked! Traffic Movement Halted On Both Sides Due To Car Fire, Commuters Face...
article-image

The closure led to chaos for commuters, with long queues of vehicles stretching several kilometres. Motorists stuck on the road shared images and videos on social media, with one user writing, “Looks like some trouble in the Coastal Road tunnel. Vehicles turning back from the tunnel.” Another described the scene as a “massive accident” due to the complete shutdown.

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Latest Update

By mid-morning, authorities confirmed that the fire had been doused and traffic flow restored. “Now traffic is clear,” Mumbai Traffic Police said in a follow-up update, noting that vehicles were moving through the tunnel, though at a slower pace due to residual congestion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO

Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO

Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire Inside Tunnel Leading To...

Mumbai Coastal Road Fire: Video Shows Exact Moments When Car Caught Fire Inside Tunnel Leading To...

Mumbai: Dindoshi Court Acquits 26-Year-Old Baker In Girlfriend’s Murder Case, Says Call Data Alone...

Mumbai: Dindoshi Court Acquits 26-Year-Old Baker In Girlfriend’s Murder Case, Says Call Data Alone...

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Maharashtra Updates Billboard Policy, Advertisement Boards Height Set...

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Maharashtra Updates Billboard Policy, Advertisement Boards Height Set...

Mumbai: Wadala TT Police Arrest Constable’s Wife And Son After Probe Reveals Suspicious Death And...

Mumbai: Wadala TT Police Arrest Constable’s Wife And Son After Probe Reveals Suspicious Death And...