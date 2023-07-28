Mumbai News: Snake Bite & Appendicitis To Be Included Under MPJAY Says Tanaji Sawant

Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant |

Snake bite and Appendicitis will be included under Mahatma Phule Jana Aarogya Yojana, Health Minister Prof Dr Tanaji Sawant assured the legislative council on Thursday.

Dr Sawant was replying to a calling attention motion seeking increase in the number of illnesses covered under the MPJAY scheme moved by Deepak Chavan.

Dr Sawant said that the scope of MPJAY scheme is being increased and treatments up to ₹5 lakh would be provided to the beneficiaries. Currently 996 illnesses are covered under the scheme and very soon 1,356 illnesses will be covered under the scheme. A committee too is being appointed to prepare a list of diseases and illnesses to be covered under the scheme, the health minister told the house during his reply.

