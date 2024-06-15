Mumbai: Antop Hill Youth Arrested For Assaulting And Chopping Sisters' Hair In Anger | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Antop Hill police in Wadala have arrested a youth for allegedly beating up his two cousin sisters and even chopping their hair over being upset about their frequent mobile usage. The sisters are 15 and 20 years of age.

The accused is Rishabh Rudramma, a resident of Antop Hill. While the matter surfaced on June 13, the incident happened during the early hours of June 12, said one of the sisters – age 20 – who registered the police complaint against Rudramma.

In her statement to the police, the 20-year-old girl said that she along with her sister lived with their father in the Vijaynagar area in Antop Hill. After he died in 2019, their mother being the only earning member, faced difficulties in managing the house financially. Hence, she asked the two daughters to move temporarily to Rudramma’s residence in 2021.

The two sisters, Rudramma – who works as a priest in a temple, and his grandmother –lived together. Rudramma insisted they quit their studies as he said he could not afford to pay for them, instead, he asked them to do household work.

On June 12, Rudramma came next to the elder sister and asked her who she was talking to on her phone. He told her to stop talking to ‘boys’ and if she didn’t, he threatened to kill her. The girl told the accused that she was talking to a guy who she wanted to get married to in the future, irked by this, Rudramma allegedly started abusing her verbally and then assaulted her, she said in the statement. Then he turned around towards the younger sister and asked her if she knew about it and proceeded to assault her too.

Rudramma then picked up a steel tong from the kitchen and started hitting the two sisters when the elder one collapsed on the ground, followed by the other one who dropped on the floor. Seeing the two on the ground, he proceeded to get a pair of scissors and started chopping their hair off. While chopping the hair, Rudramma allegedly said that ‘with this shameful hairstyle you two wouldn’t dare step out of the house’. Hearing the screams the neighbours rushed in and stopped Rudramma and poured water on the younger sister’s face for her to regain consciousness.

The neighbours allegedly convinced the elder sister to contact the police and register a complaint against Rudramma. After the FIR, senior police inspector Bhagwavat Garande flung into action and ordered to immediately arrest the accused. The sisters were taken to the hospital for treatment, they are currently stable.

The accused was produced in court which granted him police custody till June 19. Rudramma has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation with death threat) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Bombay Children Act.