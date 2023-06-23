MPJAY 10-Year Report Card: Cardiac Patients Benefited The Most

Mumbai: Data provided by Sir JJ Hospital reveals that most beneficiaries of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY), the state government’s flagship health insurance scheme, have undergone high-end cardiac treatment.

Out of 8,130 beneficiaries who have availed the scheme in the last 10 years, 2,821 were suffering from heart disease, accounting for 35% of patients under the scheme. Neurosurgery (1,156), orthopaedic (919), radiology (718), ophthalmology (659), general surgery (384), neurology (361), acute kidney disease (294), paediatrician (276), and ENT (242) were the other procedures with significant usage under the scheme.

Increasing number of people suffering from heart aliments

Senior health officers have observed an increasing number of people suffering from heart ailments every year, with a growing incidence of heart attacks in rural areas where treatment in private hospitals is unaffordable. Hence, most patients prefer treatment at hospitals which are empanelled under MPJAY.

“Post-pandemic heart disease in Maharashtra or India has increased tremendously, which is worrisome especially in younger populations. There are several risk factors that can increase your chances of developing heart disease. These include having diabetes, high blood pressure, using tobacco products, high cholesterol levels, leading an inactive lifestyle,” said a health officer.

Dr Revat Kaninde, Coordinator of MPJAY at JJ Hospital, stated that they cater to patients from all over Maharashtra and provide information about the scheme in a separate ward. Patients are assisted in availing the scheme which requires any one government document. The treatment cover under it has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, which is expected to cover more patients and cover over 2,000 diseases, he added.

