Mumbai News: Signal Failure Causes Delays On Central Railway Line |

Mumbai: This morning, commuters on the Central Railway line faced significant delays following a signal failure at Kalyan station. The disruption, which occurred early in the morning, led to trains running behind schedule during peak hours.

According to sources, the signal failure was attributed to waterlogging affecting signals on platform numbers one and one-A. The issue was reported reported around 7:30 am and was rectified by Central Railway officials by 8:40 am.

Four trains originating from Kalyan affected

Central Railway officials stated that initially, only four trains originating from Kalyan were directly affected by the signal failure. However, passengers reported widespread delays across the network, citing cascading effects on numerous other train services.

Read Also Mumbai News: Central Railway Plans To Ease Commute With Strategic Train Shifts

The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by the railway network during monsoon season, where infrastructure vulnerabilities can lead to disruptions in service. Railway authorities have assured commuters that steps are being taken to minimize such incidents in the future and ensure smoother operations despite adverse weather conditions.