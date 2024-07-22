Mumbai News: Central Railway Plans To Ease Commute With Strategic Train Shifts | Representational Image

In an effort to alleviate congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and streamline local train services, Central Railway Mumbai division has announced significant changes in its upcoming timetable effective August.

According to railway officials, five pairs of fast local trains currently originating or terminating at CSMT will be relocated to Dadar station. This strategic shift aims not only to reduce train bunching at CSMT yard but also to facilitate smoother boarding for commuters at Dadar, a major transit hub.

"Boarding a local train from Dadar, particularly during evening rush hours, has been challenging due to overcrowding, with trains departing from CSMT fully packed by the time they reach Byculla," noted a senior railway official. "By moving these fast local services to Dadar, we expect to enhance commuter convenience significantly."

Additionally, in response to longstanding demands from passengers in Kalva, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivli, Central Railway plans to extend five pairs of Thane-bound local trains up to Kalyan. Currently terminating at Thane, these services will now cater directly to commuters in the extended region, further improving accessibility and reducing transfer hassles. Apart from that CR also planning to give stoppage to the one additional fast local train at Kalva and Mumbra.

According to sources, these changes are set to be formally implemented with the introduction of the new timetable in early August, marking a concerted effort by the railway authorities to optimize suburban train operations in Mumbai.

Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway Mumbai division, emphasized that these timetable revisions are aimed squarely at enhancing passenger comfort and efficiency.