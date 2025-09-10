Mumbai News: Shrimad Rajchandra Vidyapeeth Faculty Receive IRM Scholarships To Strengthen Risk Management Competencies

Shrimad Rajchandra Vidyapeeth | Shrimad Rajchandra Vidyapeeth (Website)

IRM, the world’s leading certifying body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), has announced that 65 faculty members of Shrimad Rajchandra Vidyapeeth (SRV) have been awarded scholarships to take its global level 1 examination in India.

SRV said that the initiative marks a significant step in advancing inclusive education and equipping educators with global competencies to strengthen academic administration, embed risk management in decision-making, enhance campus safety, safeguard reputation, and build resilience against technological, operational, and governance-related uncertainties.

The announcement comes at a critical juncture for India’s higher education sector, said SRV. With more than 52,000 colleges and gross enrollment ratios climbing to 28.4 percent, access to higher education is expanding rapidly. However, there is increasing pressure on governance systems and institutional resilience required to sustain this growth. By partnering with IRM, Shrimad Rajchandra Vidyapeeth demonstrates how global best practices can be harnessed for local impact and long-term preparedness, said a spokesperson.

Faculty Empowerment and Innovation

The letter of scholarship was formally conferred by Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate and India’s youngest risk expert, to Sandeep Presswala, trustee of Shrimad Rajchandra Educational Trust.

Presswala said, “This collaboration will empower our faculty with global competencies, strengthen inclusive education, and inspire innovation while cultivating a culture of resilience in our academic ecosystem.”

Shah added, “This is a strategic step towards strengthening institutional resilience and academic leadership. By embedding risk thinking in higher education, we are enabling SRET to play a pivotal role in India’s journey of becoming a resilient and future-ready nation.”

Addressing Systemic Stress in Education

A 2025 report reveals that 66% of teachers cite systemic issues as chronic stress sources, with 40% considering leaving the profession entirely, while student well-being suffers, with 1 in 5 high schoolers seldom feeling calm or motivated. By equipping educators with risk management expertise, the programme aims to create academic environments where both teachers and students can thrive with greater confidence and clarity.

Pioneering Initiative in Gujarat

"Shrimad Rajchandra Vidyapeeth’s feat in securing IRM scholarships for its faculty breaks new ground for Gujarat’s higher education. For the faculty members embarking on this journey, they are not just gaining professional credentials. They are becoming part of a movement that could reshape how educational institutions across India prepare to respond to the urgent need for institutional resilience and educational well-being," said the spokesperson. SRV currently offers a variety of graduate and postgraduate courses in the science stream.

