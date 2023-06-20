Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold Morcha Against Alleged Irregularities In BMC On July 1, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray | PTI File Photo

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) will organise a morcha outside the Mumbai municipal corporation against "irregularities" in its functioning on July 1, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, said the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state lacks the courage to face polls. He said money is "splurged" in the name of events like G20 and road concretization.

Uddhav, Aaditya to lead the morcha

He said when Shiv Sena took charge of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 1997, the civic body's revenue was in deficit, but in 25 years, its fixed deposits rose to ₹92,000 crore.Thackeray alleged around ₹7,000-9,000 crore have been spent from these FDs."Someone has to question BMC because this is people's money. The Shiv Sena (UBT) will take out a morcha against irregularities in the BMC," he said, adding Sena leaders including his son Aaditya will lead the morcha.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe "irregularities" worth Rs 12,024 crore in various works of the Mumbai civic body flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).BMC, India's richest civic body, is currently under an administrator and the term of its corporators ended early last year.